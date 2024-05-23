Request a Tour of the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence

Skip to main content

    Public tours are available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We can't wait to share this beautiful space with you. 

    Tours of the Residence

    Parking and Security

    Tour parking is in front of the Governor's Residence on Second Street. Bus parking is on the south side of Maclay Street, east of the Guard House. Groups should arrive about ten minutes early. The leader must check in at the Second Street gate. All members should enter together. Backpacks and large bags are not allowed. Security measures are in place.

    Please Note

    ​Please keep in mind your visit is not officially booked until you receive a confirmation either by phone or email from a Governor's Residence staff member.

    Contact Us

    If you have questions about tours, please call us at 717-787-1192.