Apply for Post-Disaster Assistance

Let's break the application process down into steps. [Application Walkthrough (PDF)]

🔒​ 1. Get a Keystone Login.

Keystone Logins are used across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for all kinds of services. You may already have one. If you don't, registering is easy. Get your login.

▶ 2. Begin your application online. Go to the Single Application for Assistance.

📃​ 3. Name your project using your last name. Select "no" to both dropdown options.

🔽 4. Under "Program Name," type in "DRAP." Keep "sort by>program name" selected. Click "search."

⏬ 5. Scroll down to search results and apply to the disaster that affected you.

6. Confirm requirements:

👍 Ensure that your property is in the affected county

🏡 Verify that the property is your primary residence

💰 Verify that you meet income requirements

7. Enter basic info:

🙋‍♂️ First + last name

🔢 Social Security Number

🤳 Phone number

📨 Email address

📮 Mailing address

🏡 8. Enter the full address of the property that was damaged.

🆗 9. Click continue. Don't worry about Application Page 4.

📎 10. Application Addenda: We'll need you to attach some additional info.