How to Apply

Apply online for assistance via the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This help is only open and available for disasters declared by the U.S. President.

Other help is oftentimes available for events that have not been declared by the President. For example, the U.S. Small Business Administration has lower thresholds for declarations, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency often applies for that assistance for local-level disasters.

Access other help by contacting your county emergency management office.