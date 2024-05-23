Join the Business Emergency Operations Center

Overview
Pennsylvania businesses are a critical part of regaining community function and restoring the economy after a disaster. The Pennsylvania Business Emergency Operations Center makes it easier for businesses and the government to communicate, share information, and build a common understanding of the impact of disasters.
Why Join?
- Gain access to an online dashboard
- Participate in exercises that test your ability to maintain/restart operations during and after an incident
- Learn quickly about situation reports, state agency closures, evacuations, power outages, and more
- Support your community in times of stress