    Ready PA

    Join the Business Emergency Operations Center

    Pennsylvania businesses come together with the government to foster resilient communities during and after disaster.

    A business owner looks at his laptop from a supply room.

    Overview

    Pennsylvania businesses are a critical part of regaining community function and restoring the economy after a disaster. The Pennsylvania Business Emergency Operations Center makes it easier for businesses and the government to communicate, share information, and build a common understanding of the impact of disasters.

    Why Join?

    • Gain access to an online dashboard

    • Participate in exercises that test your ability to maintain/restart operations during and after an incident

    • Learn quickly about situation reports, state agency closures, evacuations, power outages, and more

    • Support your community in times of stress

    Any Business Can Join

    The Business Emergency Operations Center is voluntary and open to all members of the private sector. We'd love to have you!

     

    Be part of the Business Emergency Operations Center trusted partner network and register here.

    Membership Agreement
    Fact Sheet

    Join Today!

    Be part of the Pennslyvania Business Emergency Operations Center trusted partner network. 

    Register Here