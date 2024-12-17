Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Submit a Comment About PSP on the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) Public Portal

    Your feedback helps ensure that we comply with CALEA accreditation standards.

    Submit feedback

    CALEA Accreditation

    PSP goes through yearly inspections and has maintained CALEA compliance since 1993.

    CALEA is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization that ensures public safety agencies are using current best practices. Yearly on-site inspections test on over 450 standards, including:

    • adherence to policy
    • physical security of sites
    • community engagement
    • professionalism in providing police services

    On Nov. 13, 2020, PSP received its ninth consecutive accreditation, which remains in effect for four years.

    The CALEA public comment portal

    You can voice your opinions, commendations, or concerns about your interactions with PSP by submitting a comment.

    Input from the public is compiled and reviewed by CALEA as part of the yearly review process.

    You can submit feedback on the CALEA public portal.

    The CALEA portal is not for voicing complaints or paying compliments to the State Police. This data goes to CALEA only.

    Related Services

    The State Police stand ready to assist residents and our partner law enforcement agencies. Check out our related services to find the best fit for your needs.