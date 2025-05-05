Request Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Testing

Overview
Testing locations throughout Pennsylvania provide a variety of services and investigative support to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth. Regional laboratories are located in Bethlehem, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Media, and Pittston. Agencies requiring DNA analysis should contact the Forensic DNA Division in Greensburg.
Regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tours of PSP labs are not available to the public.
Testing types and examples
- Biological
- Body fluid identification
- Bloodstain pattern analysis
- DNA analysis
- Drug Chemistry
- Controlled substances
- Clandestine lab analysis
- Alcohol beverage analysis
- Firearms
- Tool marks
- Serial number restoration
- Latent prints
- Fingerprints
- Impressions (footwear and tires)
- Toxicology
- Blood alcohol analysis
- Blood drug analysis
- Trace evidence
- Paint
- Fiber/textiles
- Gunshot residue
- Hair
- Explosives
- Fire debris
- General physical and chemical analysis
Testing accreditation
Most services available at BFS laboratories are accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). Visit the ANAB site to search for specific programs and services.
BFS forensic laboratories locations
Contact a lab for details on available testing services or other questions.
1. Forensic DNA Division
80 North Westmoreland Avenue, Greensburg PA 15601
Phone: 724-832-5423 | Fax: 724-832-6767
2. Bethlehem Regional Laboratory
2932 Airport Road, Bethlehem PA 18017
Phone: 610-861-2103 | Fax: 610-861-2065
3. Erie Regional Laboratory
4310 Iroquois Avenue, Erie PA 16511
Phone: 814-899-8447 | Fax: 814-217-0025
4. Greensburg Regional Laboratory
425 Willow Crossing Road, Greensburg PA 15601
Phone: 724-832-3299 | Fax: 724-830-2057
5. Harrisburg Regional Laboratory
1800 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Phone: 717-783-5554 | Fax: 717-705-4317
6. Lima Regional Laboratory
350 North Middletown Road, Media PA 19063
Phone: 610-891-6360 | Fax: 610-891-6369
7. Wyoming Regional Laboratory
1400 Sathers Drive, Pittston PA 18640
Phone: 570-654-5921 | Fax: 570-654-5941