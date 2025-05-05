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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Pennsylvania State Police

    Request Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Testing

    Contact one of the six Bureau of Forensic Services (BFS) regional laboratories or the DNA Division to submit your evidence for processing.

    Overview

    Testing locations throughout Pennsylvania provide a variety of services and investigative support to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth. Regional laboratories are located in Bethlehem, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Media, and Pittston. Agencies requiring DNA analysis should contact the Forensic DNA Division in Greensburg.

    Regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Tours of PSP labs are not available to the public.

    Testing types and examples

    • Biological
      • Body fluid identification
      • Bloodstain pattern analysis
      • DNA analysis
    • Drug Chemistry
      • Controlled substances
      • Clandestine lab analysis
      • Alcohol beverage analysis
    • Firearms
      • Tool marks
      • Serial number restoration
    • Latent prints
      • Fingerprints
      • Impressions (footwear and tires)
    • Toxicology
      • Blood alcohol analysis
      • Blood drug analysis
    • Trace evidence
      • Paint
      • Fiber/textiles
      • Gunshot residue
      • Hair
      • Explosives
      • Fire debris
      • General physical and chemical analysis

    Testing accreditation

    Most services available at BFS laboratories are accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). Visit the ANAB site to search for specific programs and services.

    BFS forensic laboratories locations

    Contact a lab for details on available testing services or other questions.

    PSP forensic laboratory map

    1. Forensic DNA Division

    80 North Westmoreland Avenue, Greensburg PA 15601
    Phone: 724-832-5423 | Fax: 724-832-6767

    2. Bethlehem Regional Laboratory

    2932 Airport Road, Bethlehem PA 18017
    Phone: 610-861-2103 | Fax: 610-861-2065

    3. Erie Regional Laboratory

    4310 Iroquois Avenue, Erie PA 16511
    Phone: 814-899-8447 | Fax: 814-217-0025

    4. Greensburg Regional Laboratory

    425 Willow Crossing Road, Greensburg PA 15601
    Phone: 724-832-3299 | Fax: 724-830-2057

    5. Harrisburg Regional Laboratory

    1800 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Phone: 717-783-5554 | Fax: 717-705-4317

    6. Lima Regional Laboratory

    350 North Middletown Road, Media PA 19063
    Phone: 610-891-6360 | Fax: 610-891-6369

    7. Wyoming Regional Laboratory

    1400 Sathers Drive, Pittston PA 18640
    Phone: 570-654-5921 | Fax: 570-654-5941