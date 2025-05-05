Apply to the Pennsylvania State Police Internship Program

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited bachelor’s degree program (or higher) in chemistry, biology, forensic science, or a closely related physical or natural science and have satisfactorily completed 60 credits, including 12 credits in chemistry, and maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Applicants for Forensic DNA Division opportunities must be enrolled in an accredited master’s degree program in a forensic science-related field and have satisfactorily completed 15 credits within the program.