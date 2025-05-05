Apply to the Pennsylvania State Police Internship Program

PSP internship program
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Unpaid College Internship Program offers an exciting and rewarding experience that introduces college students to the opportunities and disciplines of the law enforcement field. Interns work alongside department personnel in varying assignments, are exposed to effective problem-solving and partnership-building skills, and gain a better understanding of department operations. Internships may occur at a Troop, Bureau, or Office.
- Troop/Bureau internships are at least 160 hours in length
- Governor’s Office of Homeland Security internships are 120-180 hours in length
Educational requirements
Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited bachelor’s degree program (or higher) and have satisfactorily completed 60 credits.
Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited bachelor’s degree program (or higher) in chemistry, biology, forensic science, or a closely related physical or natural science and have satisfactorily completed 60 credits, including 12 credits in chemistry, and maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Applicants for Forensic DNA Division opportunities must be enrolled in an accredited master’s degree program in a forensic science-related field and have satisfactorily completed 15 credits within the program.
Internships are available in each of the following Sections/Units:
- Education, Testing, and Curriculum Development Section
- Physical Education Unit
- Media Unit
Applicants for the Education, Testing, and Curriculum Development Section must be enrolled in an accredited master’s degree program and have satisfactorily completed 15 credits within the program.
Applicants for the Physical Education Unit and Media Unit must be enrolled in an accredited bachelor’s degree program (or higher) and have satisfactorily completed 60 credits.
Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited bachelor’s degree program (or higher) in criminal justice, homeland security, or a closely related field and have satisfactorily completed 60 credits.
Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited bachelor's degree program (or higher) in criminal justice, homeland security, political science, cyber security, or related fields and have satisfactorily completed 60 credits.
Additional requirements for all programs
Applicants shall have no adult criminal conviction graded second-degree misdemeanor or higher under Pennsylvania's Crimes Code (or its equivalent for out-of-state and federal convictions).
Applicants must have a valid driver’s license (e.g. Classes A, B, or C) and may be required to drive their personal vehicle to their assigned work location at their own expense.
How to apply
Applicants must provide a current resume and a cover letter specifying:
- Future career plans
- Why the internship is desired
- The specific troop, bureau, or office for which the internship is requested
Available internships are posted on employment.pa.gov. Apply directly to any postings of interest.
If you have questions about PSP internships, send us an email.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workforce diversity.