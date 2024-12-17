Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply to Become a Certified Act 235 Lethal Weapons Instructor

    If you want to apply to become a certified instructor for a Lethal Weapons Training school, complete the online application.

    Start application in TACS

    Instructor certification

    All training under the Lethal Weapons Training Act must be performed by certified instructors.

    There are three ratings of certified instructors:

    • Academic instructor rating
    • Skills instructor rating
    • Firearms instructor rating  

    PA Code Title 37, Chapter 21, § 21.41 establishes criteria for each rating category. Eligible applicants may choose to be certified in any or all the categories.

    Follow the steps below to apply for certification. 

    Apply online

    Complete an online instructor application using the TACS System. Log in using your last name, date of birth, and full social security number. Once you are in the system, select the Home Act 235 button and select the Instructor Application. Scroll down to select “Start Application”.

    Review the minimum requirements for each type of instructor certification located in the Act 235 regulations §21.41. Provide all required information, upload required documents, and submit when finished.

    Fingerprinting

    Once your application has been successfully submitted, you will receive an automated email from Identogo/Morphotrust with instructions for scheduling your fingerprint session. 

    You must be fingerprinted at one of the approved IdentoGO locations.

    Status

    You will be notified of the status of your application and provided instructions for further action.

    Fees

    The fee for fingerprinting is $22.60.

    Related Services

    The State Police stand ready to assist residents and our partner law enforcement agencies. Check out our related services to find the best fit for your needs.