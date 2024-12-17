Skip to main content

    Apply to Attend the Pennsylvania State Police Collision Reconstruction Seminar

    If you want to attend the next PSP Reconstruction Seminar, use the registration link to apply.

    Register for the Seminar
    vehicles crash in a collision for training purposes

    Overview

    The PSP Collision Reconstruction Seminar will be held September 29 - October 2, 2025 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Pocono Manor, PA.

    This seminar is designed for all law enforcement collision reconstructionists to network with others in the field and to explore new ideas, methodologies, and technology. Content and speakers change annually. Live crash testing will be conducted on-site at Kalahari Resorts.​

    • Open to ACTIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT only. Proof of law enforcement ID is required at registration.
    • Attendees must have successfully completed a course in collision reconstruction (80 hours).
    • There is no registration fee for the seminar. Attendees are responsible for their own lodging and subsistence.
    • In prior years, this seminar has been approved for up to 24 ACTAR CEUs.​

    ACTAR exam​

    In conjunction with the seminar, an ACTAR exam will be administered on Monday, September 29, 2025, starting at 8 a.m. Candidates must apply for accreditation through ACTAR at least 60 days prior to the exam date and register to sit for the exam at least 30 days prior to the exam date. A one-day ACTAR Prep course will be offered on Sunday September 28, 2025. More details will be sent in the registration confirmation email.

    Application and registration information can be found at the ACTAR website, actar.org.

    For more information​

    Questions about the seminar may be directed to Sergeant Steven M. Schmit​.​

