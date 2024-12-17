Apply for Commercial Vehicle Weighing and Measurement Training

Course Details

This course is designed to certify officers in the use of commercial vehicle size and weight measuring equipment as required by the Pennsylvania vehicle code.

Course objectives include:

Guidance on proper size and weight measuring

Proper equipment operation

Legal review of cases involving size and weight enforcement

Vehicle code review regarding size, weight and load

Program requirements:

Full attendance

Successful completion of course, including passage of written test

The 2025 Municipal Size & Weight training will be held in two locations.

Costs and supplies

Lodging, transportation, and meals are not provided.

Attendees will need to bring supplies for taking notes, a calculator, and a blank USB drive.

Email your application

Submit your completed application by emailing the CVSD.