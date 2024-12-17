Apply for Act 235 Lethal Weapons Training Certification

Training And Certification System (TACS)

Applicants who meet the above criteria should access TACS to complete an application online.

Use your last name, full birthday, and full social security number to log in as a New User at the top of the screen. Once you are in the system, select the Home Act 235 button and select the Basic Training Application. Scroll down to select “Start Application”. Complete all required information on each screen. Choose Submit when you have finished. This will require a credit card payment of $50.

Waivers

Individuals with previous or current law enforcement certification or training may apply for waivers by answering questions and providing required documents within the application.

Substantiating documents must be uploaded with the application

Documents that are mailed or faxed will not be attached to the application

No determinations regarding waivers will be made until the application has been submitted and reviewed by staff.



Fingerprinting

When you submit your application you will receive an automated email from IdentoGO/MorphoTrust with instructions for scheduling your fingerprint session. You must be fingerprinted at one of the approved IdentoGO locations. You will not receive the results of your fingerprints, these will be forwarded directly to the Lethal Weapons Certification Unit for review.

Physical and psychological examination forms

When you submit your application you will also receive a confirmation email from the Lethal Weapons Certification Unit with instructions to download and print the physical and psychological examination forms. You must undergo a physical and psychological examination at your own expense. The physicians must:

Be licensed in Pennsylvania

Submit completed and signed forms to the Lethal Weapons Certification Unit

Photographs

If you do not possess a valid PA driver’s license or are an out-of-state resident, you must, in addition to the steps above, submit two (2) passport-size photos to the Lethal Weapons Certification Unit, at:

PA State Police

Lethal Weapons Certification Unit

8002 Bretz Drive

Harrisburg, PA 17112

Approval or denial

Once the Certification Unit has received your application, fingerprints, physical, and psychological examination, you will receive an approval or denial notification by email. If you receive official notification that you have been approved for training, you should schedule training at an Act 235-certified school. It is your responsibility to schedule the training after receiving the approval letter.

Finalize certification

Upon completion of training, log in to TACS using your last name, full birthday, and full social security number to submit the $30 certification fee by credit card.

Fees

Application Fee - $50 paid on the TACS website

Fingerprint Fee - $22.60 paid to IdentoGO/MorphoTrust

Certification Fee - $30 paid on the TACS website





Total Fees: $102.60