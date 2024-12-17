Apply for Act 235 Lethal Weapons Training Certification

Eligibility Requirements
Applicants for Act 235 certification must:
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Pass a physical examination by a medical doctor
- Uncorrected vision of at least 20/70 in one eye and 20/200 in the other
- Corrected vision of at least 20/20 in one eye and 20/40 in the other
- Must have normal color and depth perception and be free of any other significant visual abnormalities
- Pass hearing examination (permitted to use hearing aid)
- Pass a psychological examination administered by a licensed psychologist
- Have no conviction of a disqualifying criminal offense as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. Section 6105
- Have no conviction of misdemeanor of the first degree or higher
- Have no conviction of a crime of violence
- Have no active protection from abuse orders
- Have no previous involuntary mental health commitments
Application
Training And Certification System (TACS)
Applicants who meet the above criteria should access TACS to complete an application online.
- Use your last name, full birthday, and full social security number to log in as a New User at the top of the screen.
- Once you are in the system, select the Home Act 235 button and select the Basic Training Application.
- Scroll down to select “Start Application”.
- Complete all required information on each screen.
- Choose Submit when you have finished. This will require a credit card payment of $50.
Waivers
Individuals with previous or current law enforcement certification or training may apply for waivers by answering questions and providing required documents within the application.
- Substantiating documents must be uploaded with the application
- Documents that are mailed or faxed will not be attached to the application
No determinations regarding waivers will be made until the application has been submitted and reviewed by staff.
Fingerprinting
When you submit your application you will receive an automated email from IdentoGO/MorphoTrust with instructions for scheduling your fingerprint session. You must be fingerprinted at one of the approved IdentoGO locations. You will not receive the results of your fingerprints, these will be forwarded directly to the Lethal Weapons Certification Unit for review.
Physical and psychological examination forms
When you submit your application you will also receive a confirmation email from the Lethal Weapons Certification Unit with instructions to download and print the physical and psychological examination forms. You must undergo a physical and psychological examination at your own expense. The physicians must:
- Be licensed in Pennsylvania
- Submit completed and signed forms to the Lethal Weapons Certification Unit
Photographs
If you do not possess a valid PA driver’s license or are an out-of-state resident, you must, in addition to the steps above, submit two (2) passport-size photos to the Lethal Weapons Certification Unit, at:
PA State Police
Lethal Weapons Certification Unit
8002 Bretz Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Approval or denial
Once the Certification Unit has received your application, fingerprints, physical, and psychological examination, you will receive an approval or denial notification by email. If you receive official notification that you have been approved for training, you should schedule training at an Act 235-certified school. It is your responsibility to schedule the training after receiving the approval letter.
Finalize certification
Upon completion of training, log in to TACS using your last name, full birthday, and full social security number to submit the $30 certification fee by credit card.
Fees
- Application Fee - $50
- paid on the TACS website
- Fingerprint Fee - $22.60
- paid to IdentoGO/MorphoTrust
- Certification Fee - $30
- paid on the TACS website
Total Fees: $102.60