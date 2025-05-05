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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Pennsylvania State Police

    Subscribe to Receive Sexual Offender Electronic Notifications

    Receive email notifications about sexual offenders in your area or about a specific offender by signing up at the PA Megan’s Law site.

    Register for email notifications
    Visit the PA Megan’s Law site

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Megan’s Law site offers email notifications about sexual offenders who live, work, or go to school in a certain area. Notifications are also available regarding a specific offender. Options include:

    • Receive notifications for sexual offenders who have changed their Pennsylvania residence, employment, or school information to within a designated radius of an address.
    • Monitor a specific sexual offender and receive email notifications when certain changes occur for that offender on the website.

    Sign up for notifications by email

    The Pennsylvania Megan’s Law site now uses Keystone Login for our electronic notification system.

    Visit the registration page to:

    • Learn more about the service
    • Learn more about Keystone Login
    • Sign up to receive email notifications