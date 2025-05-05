Subscribe to Receive Sexual Offender Electronic Notifications

Overview

The Pennsylvania Megan’s Law site offers email notifications about sexual offenders who live, work, or go to school in a certain area. Notifications are also available regarding a specific offender. Options include:

Receive notifications for sexual offenders who have changed their Pennsylvania residence, employment, or school information to within a designated radius of an address.

Monitor a specific sexual offender and receive email notifications when certain changes occur for that offender on the website.

Sign up for notifications by email

The Pennsylvania Megan’s Law site now uses Keystone Login for our electronic notification system.

Visit the registration page to: