    Request Pennsylvania State Police Identification Supplies

    To order fingerprint cards, request for criminal history record information, or palm cards for Live Scan, download, complete, and mail the form, or call us with your order.

    Download the form

    Agencies can Order ID Supplies at No Cost

    Requests for these items may only come from law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.

    • SP 4-123 Arrest and Institution Fingerprint Cards
    • SP 4-124 Applicant Fingerprint Cards
    • SP 4-124A Personal Identification (Children’s)
    • SP 4-125 Envelopes, Fingerprint
    • SP 4-120 Requisition for Identification Supplies
    • SP 4-164 Request for Criminal History Record Information
    • Palm Cards (Live Scan only)

    Order by Phone

    Call the Print & Mail Services Section at 717-783-5596.

    Order by Mail

    Send the completed form to:

    Pennsylvania State Police
    Print & Mail Services Section
    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg PA 17110