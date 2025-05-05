Request Pennsylvania State Police Identification Supplies

Agencies can Order ID Supplies at No Cost
Requests for these items may only come from law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.
- SP 4-123 Arrest and Institution Fingerprint Cards
- SP 4-124 Applicant Fingerprint Cards
- SP 4-124A Personal Identification (Children’s)
- SP 4-125 Envelopes, Fingerprint
- SP 4-120 Requisition for Identification Supplies
- SP 4-164 Request for Criminal History Record Information
- Palm Cards (Live Scan only)
Order by Phone
Call the Print & Mail Services Section at 717-783-5596.
Order by Mail
Send the completed form to:
Pennsylvania State Police
Print & Mail Services Section
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg PA 17110