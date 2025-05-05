Overview
To determine an individual’s eligibility to possess a firearm, you must contact the PICS unit if you are a:
- Law enforcement Officer
- County Sheriff
- Pennsylvania Licenses Firearms Dealer
who is conducting a firearms-related transaction, including:
- Purchase or transfer of a firearm
- Obtaining a license to carry
- Returning firearms held in safekeeping or evidence
Contacting PICS
Eligibility checks can be initiated by calling PICS or using the web-based tool ePICS.
Officers with evidence return forms can fax them to 717-705-2308.
Log in to ePICs for web-based queries at epics.pa.gov.
To set up access to ePICS, contact the PSP Help Desk at 1-877-777-3375 and choose the ePICS option.
Have questions?
Get answers about PICS processes or forms by calling 717-705-8843.