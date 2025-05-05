Overview

To determine an individual’s eligibility to possess a firearm, you must contact the PICS unit if you are a:

Law enforcement Officer

County Sheriff

Pennsylvania Licenses Firearms Dealer

who is conducting a firearms-related transaction, including:

Purchase or transfer of a firearm

Obtaining a license to carry

Returning firearms held in safekeeping or evidence

Eligibility checks can be initiated by calling PICS or using the web-based tool ePICS.