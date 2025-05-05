Apply for Emergency Vehicle Designation

Application Process

Agencies applying for emergency vehicle designation should:

Download form SP 6-115

Complete and print two copies the form

Have both copies notarized

Mail the completed and notarized forms to:



Pennsylvania State Police

Director, Bureau of Patrol

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg, PA 17110

You will be notified by mail regarding the approval or disapproval of your application.

Successful applicants must keep the approved form in the vehicle at all times.

The form is the property of the State Police. It must be returned if the vehicle is no longer in use for emergency purposes or the designation is canceled.