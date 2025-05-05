Eligibility Overview
Specific agencies may apply for emergency vehicle designation for certain vehicles. The following vehicles may qualify for an emergency vehicle designation:
- Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency vehicles
- Local emergency management organization vehicles
- Rescue organization vehicles
- Department of Corrections vehicles used by members of the:
- Hostage Rescue Teams
- Hostage Negotiation Teams
- Corrections Emergency Response Teams
- Corrections Rifle Specialist Teams
- Central Office Special Teams Coordinator
Emergency vehicles shall be equipped with one or more revolving or flashing red lights and an audible warning system.
Application Process
Agencies applying for emergency vehicle designation should:
- Download form SP 6-115
- Complete and print two copies the form
- Have both copies notarized
- Mail the completed and notarized forms to:
Pennsylvania State Police
Director, Bureau of Patrol
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
You will be notified by mail regarding the approval or disapproval of your application.
Successful applicants must keep the approved form in the vehicle at all times.
The form is the property of the State Police. It must be returned if the vehicle is no longer in use for emergency purposes or the designation is canceled.