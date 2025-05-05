Apply for or Renew a Milk Tester Certificate

Overview

Milk testers determine the amount of butterfat and components in milk for payment purposes.

It shall be unlawful for any milk dealer to buy or receive milk from producers, or to sell or deliver milk to stores or consumers, on the basis of, or with reference to, the amount of butterfat or appropriate milk components contained in such milk, unless the butterfat or component tests thereof is conducted by a tester certified by the board.

Milk testers are certified by the Pennsylvania Milk Board per section 602 of the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Law.