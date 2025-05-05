Apply for or Renew a Milk Tester Certificate

Overview
Milk testers determine the amount of butterfat and components in milk for payment purposes.
It shall be unlawful for any milk dealer to buy or receive milk from producers, or to sell or deliver milk to stores or consumers, on the basis of, or with reference to, the amount of butterfat or appropriate milk components contained in such milk, unless the butterfat or component tests thereof is conducted by a tester certified by the board.
Milk testers are certified by the Pennsylvania Milk Board per section 602 of the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Law.
How to apply for a certificate
Milk tester certificates are valid for one calendar year from January 1 through December 31.
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1
Contact the PA Milk Board to arrange your milk tester examination.
To be certified, you must pass an examination on milk testing procedures. You can use our milk tester study materials to prepare.
The examination fee is $30. For information, contact Fatima Roberge at 717-787-4194.
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2
Set up a GreenPort account and access MARS.
Applications must be completed online through the Milk Accounting and Regulatory System (MARS). To access this system, you need to create a GreenPort account.
You can view instructions for creating a GreenPort account and accessing MARS.
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3
The PA Milk Board will review your application.
You can check the status of your application at any time in MARS.
New applications received during a certification year are processed within 48 business hours of receiving the complete application.
The Milk Marketing Law provides no time requirements regarding board action on license applications.
How to renew a certificate
Renewals must be completed online through your GreenPort account.
You can check the status of your application at any time in MARS. Complete applications are processed by January 1 each year if they are received by December 1.
Resources
Questions?
If you have questions on the application or renewal process, contact Fatima Roberge at 717-787-4194.