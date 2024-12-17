Skip to main content

    Apply for or Renew a Milk Subdealer License

    Subdealer or Subhandler

    Any person other than a store or controlled affiliate who handles milk within the Commonwealth and delivers all such milk to consumers, schools, institutions or stores in the same containers as those in which it was purchased.

    New applications and renewals of Milk Dealer Licenses must be completed online.
    You must set up a Greenport account to apply for or renew your license online.
    Instructions for setting up a Greenport account, finding the PMB security form, and accessing MARS are here.

    Instructions for completing the online Milk Subdealer application are here.