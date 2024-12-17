Apply for or Renew a Milk Hauler License

Milk Hauler
No person, association or corporation shall engage in the business of milk hauling or transport in this Commonwealth unless such person holds a milk hauler's license issued by the board.
New applications and renewals of Milk Hauler Licenses must be completed online.
You must set up a Greenport account to apply for or renew your license online.
Instructions for setting up a Greenport account, finding the PMB security form, and accessing MARS are here.
Instructions for completing the online milk hauler application are here.