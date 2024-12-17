Skip to main content

    Apply for or Renew a Milk Hauler License

    Milk Hauler

    No person, association or corporation shall engage in the business of milk hauling or transport in this Commonwealth unless such person holds a milk hauler's license issued by the board.
     

    New applications and renewals of Milk Hauler Licenses must be completed online.
    You must set up a Greenport account to apply for or renew your license online.
    Instructions for setting up a Greenport account, finding the PMB security form, and accessing MARS are here.

    Instructions for completing the online milk hauler application are here.