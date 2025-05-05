Apply for or Renew a Milk Hauler License

Overview
Milk haulers transport producer milk. No person, association, or corporation shall engage in the business of milk hauling or transport in this Commonwealth unless such person holds a milk hauler's license issued by the board.
Milk haulers are licensed by the Pennsylvania Milk Board per section 550 of the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Law.
How to apply for a license
Milk hauler licenses are valid for one license year from July 1 through June 30.
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1
Set up a GreenPort account and access MARS.
Applications must be completed online through the Milk Accounting and Regulatory System (MARS). To access this system, you need to create a GreenPort account.
You can view instructions for creating a GreenPort account and accessing MARS.
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2
Complete your application in MARS.
As part of your application, you’ll be asked to provide information about your business. This includes the names and locations for the dealers and cooperatives you haul for.
You can view instructions for applying for a milk hauler license in MARS.
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3
The PA Milk Board will review your application.
You can check the status of your application at any time in MARS.
New applications received during a license year are processed within two weeks of receiving the complete application.
The Milk Marketing Law provides no time requirements regarding board action on license applications.
How to renew a license
Renewal applications are due by June 15 of each year. Renewals must be completed online through your GreenPort account.
You can view instructions for renewing a milk hauler license in MARS.
You can check the status of your application at any time in MARS. Complete license applications are processed by July 1 each year if they are received by June 15.
Reporting requirements
Once you're licensed, you must file a monthly report (PMMB-79) in MARS. You can view instructions for completing and filing a PMMB-79.
Resources
Questions?
If you have questions on the application or renewal process, contact Fatima Roberge at 717-787-4194.