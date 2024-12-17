Right-to-Know Procedures

To obtain access to PHMC records under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law (RTKL), you can complete the standard Right-to-Know form (PDF), and submit it by emailing the PHMC Open Records Officer, or faxing it to 717-783-9924, or mailing it to the Agency Open Records Officer:



Cynthia Bendroth, Agency Open Records Officer

Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission

1681 N. Sixth St.

Harrisburg, PA 17120-1106

RTKL requests must be addressed to the PHMC's Open Records Officer.

The regular business hours of PHMC are 8:00 to 4:30, Monday through Friday. Any RTKL request received by the Agency Open Records Officer after the close of regular business hours shall be deemed to have been received by that office on the following business day.

While PHMC may fulfill verbal requests, the requestor cannot pursue the relief and remedies provided under the RTKL unless the request is in writing. RTKL requests are for public records, unless subject to an exemption from disclosure under the RTKL. In the event of an appeal to the Office of Open Records (OOR) from PHMC's denial of a RTKL request, the OOR may consider the request, the appeal and any other records to be public.

Pursuant to Section 504 of the RTKL, the agency abides by the PHMC Right-to-Know Law Policy, and complies with the policies set forth in Management Directive 205.36, Right-To-Know Law (PDF).