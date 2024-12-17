What is #PreservAtionHappensHere?
#PreservAtionHappensHere is the idea that great preservation activities are happening every day across Pennsylvania. These activities may not necessarily be thought of as typical historic preservation; nevertheless, they deserve to be recognized, shared, and celebrated.
How to Enter
There is no formal application or nomination procedure to be considered for a PA SHPO Community Initiative Award – simply do one of the following at any time throughout the year:
- use the #PreservationHappensHere hashtag in your social media posts or
- submit a Preservation Success Story through PA-SHARE.(PDF)
To submit a Success Story through PA-SHARE:
- A PA-SHARE account is not required to submit a story.
- Sign in to PA-SHARE with your account or as a Guest User.
- Go the the Submit page and open the Success Story wizard.
- Fill in the short form and provide at least one photograph.
- Click "Submit to SHPO".
- Step-by-step instructions are available: Submitting a Success Story in PA-SHARE.
Please contact the PA-SHARE Help Desk pashare@pa.gov for assistance.
Selection Process
Candidates are identified in a few different ways over the course of the calendar year:
- monitoring social media coverage and traditional press reporting,
- reporting on active projects that utilize federal or state programs,
- tracking use of the #PreservationHappensHere hashtag and,
- reviewing Preservation Success Stories submitted through PA-SHARE.
Each January, PA SHPO reviews all of the candidates from the previous year and winners are typically notified in early spring. Please note that awards may not be awarded each year.
Please note that the Community Initiative Award does not require that a property is opened to the public for visitation, does not require the owner to comply with any state or federal regulations, and does not automatically grant the property any historic status.
Previous Awardees
2023
- Lower Makefield Township and the Preservation of Slate Hill Cemetery (Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County)
- Nicholson Heritage Association and the Rehabilitation of the Historic 1849 Train Station (Borough of Nicholson, Wyoming County)
- Bob Joyce and the Revitalization of the Titusville Iron Works (City of Titusville, Crawford County)
- Chisolm Family and the Rehabilitation of the Historic Fallon Hotel (Borough of Lock Haven, Clinton County)
Learn more about the 2023 awardees in this post
2022
- Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge/West Shore Historical Society (Lower Allen Twp., Cumberland County and Fairview Township, York County)
- Blairsville Area Underground Railroad (Blairsville, Indiana County)
- Concord Township and the Preservation of Spring Valley AME Church (Concord Township, Delaware County)
- Hay Creek Valley Historical Association (Robeson Township, Berks County)
Learn more about the 2022 awardees in this post.
2021
- Wilkinsburg Train Station Restoration Project (Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County)
- Preservation and Discovery by the Friends of Fort Halifax Park (Halifax, Dauphin County)
- Wilkes-Barre Walkitecture Tour (Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County)
Learn more about the 2021 awardees in this post.
2020
- Old Erie on Foot (Erie, Erie County)
- Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka (Millvale, Allegheny County)
- Mainstreet Waynesboro, Inc. (Waynesboro, Franklin County)
Learn more about the 2020 awardees in this post
2019
- Mahoning Drive-In Theatre (Mahoning, Carbon County)
- Fighter's Heaven (Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County)
- Lazaretto (Tinicum, Delaware County)
- McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation/Roxian Theater (McKees Rocks, Allegheny County)
Learn more about the 2019 awardees in this post.
2018
- Walk In Art Center (Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County)
- Jefferson County History Center (Brookville, Jefferson County)
- Redbank Valley Trails Association (Clarion County)
Learn more about the 2018 awardees in this post.Opens In A New Window
2016
- Bradford Revitalization Team (Bradford, McKean County)
- East Liberty Development Inc. (Pittsburgh, Allegheny County)
- Hidden City Philadelphia (Philadelphia, Philadelphia County)
Learn more about the 2016 awardees in this post.
For More Information
Read more about the Community Initiative Award on the pahistoricpreservation.com blog.
If you would like additional information about the Community Initiative Award or past winners, please contact PA SHPO's Education & Special Initiatives Coordinator, Shelby Splain, at ssplain@pa.gov or (717) 787-0772.