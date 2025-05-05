What are the PA SHPO's Community Initiative Awards?



The Community Initiative Award from the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office (PA SHPO) recognizes preservation success stories across the Commonwealth.

A preservation success story is historic place-based work that is grounded in community, results in meaningful preservation outcomes, and embodies the spirit of the statewide historic preservation plan.

The award itself is an authentic time capsule, with archival supplies to fill it, a framed certificate, and recognition in PA SHPO publications and Pennsylvania Heritage magazine.

Eligibility

Candidates can be an organization, local or regional agency, community, municipality, etc. in Pennsylvania

Activities include projects, events, initiatives, etc. related to one or more historic places, which includes archaeological sites.

Activity reached a significant milestone or was completed between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

Please note: Receiving a Community Initiative Award does not require that a property is opened to the public for visitation, does not require the owner to comply with any state or federal regulations, and does not automatically grant the property any historic status.