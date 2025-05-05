What are the PA SHPO's Community Initiative Awards?
The Community Initiative Award from the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office (PA SHPO) recognizes preservation success stories across the Commonwealth.
A preservation success story is historic place-based work that is grounded in community, results in meaningful preservation outcomes, and embodies the spirit of the statewide historic preservation plan.
The award itself is an authentic time capsule, with archival supplies to fill it, a framed certificate, and recognition in PA SHPO publications and Pennsylvania Heritage magazine.
Eligibility
- Candidates can be an organization, local or regional agency, community, municipality, etc. in Pennsylvania
- Activities include projects, events, initiatives, etc. related to one or more historic places, which includes archaeological sites.
- Activity reached a significant milestone or was completed between January 1 and December 31, 2025.
Please note: Receiving a Community Initiative Award does not require that a property is opened to the public for visitation, does not require the owner to comply with any state or federal regulations, and does not automatically grant the property any historic status.
How to Enter
Submit your nomination through PA-SHARE as a Preservation Success Story. A PA-SHARE account is not required and the steps are easy.
To submit a Success Story through PA-SHARE:
- Sign in to PA-SHARE with your account or as a Guest User.
- Go the the Submit page and click "Visit" in the Success Story tile.
- Fill in the short form and provide at least one photograph. It is important to provide enough information to understand what is being nominated and why.
- Click "Submit to SHPO".
Step-by-step instructions are available: Submitting a Success Story in PA-SHARE.
Please contact the PA-SHARE Help Desk pashare@pa.gov for assistance.
Selection Process
Candidates are identified in a few different ways over the course of the calendar year:
- social media activity and traditional press reporting,
- participation in or reporting on projects that utilize federal or state programs, and
- Preservation Success Stories submitted through PA-SHARE.
Each winter, PA SHPO considers the candidates from the previous calendar year and winners are typically notified in early spring.
Awardees are announced in May for National Historic Preservation Month on PA SHPO's blog, pahistoricpreservation.com. PA SHPO presents awards in awardee's community through events like municipal meetings, recognition celebrations, and dedications.
Please note that awards may not be awarded each year.
Previous Awardees
2023
- Welsh Church Project (Borough of Lansford, Carbon County)
- Restoration of the Huntingdon Borough Clock (Borough of Huntingdon, Huntingdon County)
2023
- Lower Makefield Township and the Preservation of Slate Hill Cemetery (Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County)
- Nicholson Heritage Association and the Rehabilitation of the Historic 1849 Train Station (Borough of Nicholson, Wyoming County)
- Bob Joyce and the Revitalization of the Titusville Iron Works (City of Titusville, Crawford County)
- Chisolm Family and the Rehabilitation of the Historic Fallon Hotel (Borough of Lock Haven, Clinton County)
Learn more about the 2023 awardees in this post
2022
- Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge/West Shore Historical Society (Lower Allen Twp., Cumberland County and Fairview Township, York County)
- Blairsville Area Underground Railroad (Blairsville, Indiana County)
- Concord Township and the Preservation of Spring Valley AME Church (Concord Township, Delaware County)
- Hay Creek Valley Historical Association (Robeson Township, Berks County)
Learn more about the 2022 awardees in this post.
2021
- Wilkinsburg Train Station Restoration Project (Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County)
- Preservation and Discovery by the Friends of Fort Halifax Park (Halifax, Dauphin County)
- Wilkes-Barre Walkitecture Tour (Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County)
Learn more about the 2021 awardees in this post.
2020
- Old Erie on Foot (Erie, Erie County)
- Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka (Millvale, Allegheny County)
- Mainstreet Waynesboro, Inc. (Waynesboro, Franklin County)
Learn more about the 2020 awardees in this post
2019
- Mahoning Drive-In Theatre (Mahoning, Carbon County)
- Fighter's Heaven (Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County)
- Lazaretto (Tinicum, Delaware County)
- McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation/Roxian Theater (McKees Rocks, Allegheny County)
Learn more about the 2019 awardees in this post.
2018
- Walk In Art Center (Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County)
- Jefferson County History Center (Brookville, Jefferson County)
- Redbank Valley Trails Association (Clarion County)
Learn more about the 2018 awardees in this post.Opens In A New Window
2016
- Bradford Revitalization Team (Bradford, McKean County)
- East Liberty Development Inc. (Pittsburgh, Allegheny County)
- Hidden City Philadelphia (Philadelphia, Philadelphia County)
Learn more about the 2016 awardees in this post.
For More Information
Read more about the Community Initiative Award on the pahistoricpreservation.com blog.
If you would like additional information about the Community Initiative Award or past winners, please contact Shelby Splain, Survey and Education Supervisor, at ssplain@pa.gov or (717) 787-0772.