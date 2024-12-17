PA SHPO Blog: Pennsylvania Historic Preservation

Started in 2013, the weekly pahistoricpreservation.com blog is one of the PA SHPO's most popular education and outreach tools. With hundreds of posts on a broad range of topics, the pahistoricpreservation.com blog reaches many audiences, consistently sharing new and interesting information about historic preservation in Pennsylvania.



The blog covers subjects related to historic preservation, community revitalization and economic development, historic preservation planning, architectural history, cultural resources management, archaeology, or other topics related to historic preservation in Pennsylvania. It also allows PA SHPO and its partners to showcase a broad spectrum of interests, programs, and staff expertise through informational articles and communicate relevant programs, projects, and opportunities.

New posts are typically published every Wednesday and can be found online at pahistoricpreservation.com or on social media through PHMC's PA Trails of History Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn pages.