PA SHPO Blog: Pennsylvania Historic Preservation
Started in 2013, the weekly pahistoricpreservation.com blog is one of the PA SHPO's most popular education and outreach tools. With hundreds of posts on a broad range of topics, the pahistoricpreservation.com blog reaches many audiences, consistently sharing new and interesting information about historic preservation in Pennsylvania.
The blog covers subjects related to historic preservation, community revitalization and economic development, historic preservation planning, architectural history, cultural resources management, archaeology, or other topics related to historic preservation in Pennsylvania. It also allows PA SHPO and its partners to showcase a broad spectrum of interests, programs, and staff expertise through informational articles and communicate relevant programs, projects, and opportunities.
New posts are typically published every Wednesday and can be found online at pahistoricpreservation.com or on social media through PHMC's PA Trails of History Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn pages.
Get Blog Posts Instantly with RSS
Get the weekly Wednesday post from pahistoricpreservation.com delivered to your inbox with an RSS feed. RSS allows you to subscribe to a blog or website and have any new published information sent to you so you don't have to go looking for it.
Online resources like this one can assist you in finding your ideal feed reader through Google Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer or Outlook. It is easy and a great way to make sure you don't miss any great PA SHPO content.
Questions?
Contact PA SHPO's Education & Special Initiatives Coordinator Shelby Splain with questions about the blog or suggestions for topics or guest authors at ssplain@pa.gov.
PA SHPO Mailing List
PA SHPO publishes two monthly general audience e-newsletters and a bi-annual newsletter. PA SHPO maintains digital mailing lists to distribute its e-newsletters as well as for other announcements and communications.
How to sign up
Visit pahistoricpreservation.com and complete the form titled "Sign Up for the PA Historic Preservation Office Mailing List" at the right side of your screen. Be sure to indicate your topical and geographical interests so you get all PA SHPO e-communications about topics and places that matter to you.
If you already receive PA SHPO e-news and other e-communications but would like to update your mailing list preferences, please Update Your Profile Here
PA SHPO E-news
PA SHPO publishes several e-newsletters relating to historic preservation in Pennsylvania.
Keystone Preservation Post
PA SHPO's general monthly e-news, the Keystone Preservation Post, is delivered via email at the beginning of each month. This newsletter includes important announcements, summaries, and links to the previous month's blog posts from pahistoricpreservation.com, as well as PA SHPO and Partner news.
Keystone Preservation Bulletin for Training and Other Opportunities
The Keystone Preservation Bulletin is a monthly e-newsletter that contains a calendar of training, education, recognition, and other opportunities for the preservation community in Pennsylvania.
If your organization would like to include a listing for an educational, award, or conference opportunity in the Bulletin, please contact Shelby Splain, Education & Special Initiatives Coordinator at ssplain@pa.gov.
Historic Metal Truss Bridge Newsletter
This bi-annual e-newsletter highlights available metal truss bridges, how to acquire a bridge including available funding, and adaptive reuse success stories.
This e-newsletter is one of the ways that the PA SHPO is helping PennDOT to save Pennsylvania's remaining historic metal truss bridges as part of their marketing program that seeks groups or individuals interested in acquiring historic metal truss bridges that no longer can meet vehicular needs for adaptive reuse.
Click here to sign up for the Historic Metal Truss Bridge Newsletter