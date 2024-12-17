Pennsylvania State Archives

State Land Records

With the exception of the Revolutionary War years, the Land Office of the Commonwealth has operated continuously since William Penn arrived in Pennsylvania in 1682 and began to administer and sell land. In 1981, the state land records, and the functions of the office were transferred to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.



The state land records document the initial transfer of land from the Penns or the post-Revolutionary Commonwealth to a private individual or entity. Deeds transferring land titles between private citizens, either after or during the patenting process, are maintained at the office of the Recorder of Deeds for the appropriate county. Indexes to the State Land Records are available here.