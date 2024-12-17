Pennsylvania State Archives

Request Research - State Hospital Records

The Pennsylvania State Archives has patient-related records for several state hospitals in its collection. The records, and the information they contain, vary from hospital to hospital. However, all state hospital records are completely confidential. Research requests for patient records will only be processed if the patient has been deceased for at least 50 years or if a record is a least 75 years old. If you have any questions, contact us at ra-statearchives@pa.gov or at 717-783-3281.