Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Archives

    Request Research - Naturalization Records

    According to the federal naturalization laws, any court of record within the United States had the power to conduct naturalization proceedings. The Pennsylvania State Archives holds the Pennsylvania Supreme Court naturalization records and the county court naturalization records for Erie, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, and Lehigh counties. All other court naturalization records are held by the federal, state, county, or municipal court that issued the naturalization certificate or their designated repository. 

    Please complete this form

    Research Registration Form - Naturalization records Search (PDF)

    Research Registration Form - Naturalization records Search