Birth and Death Certificates

Original birth certificates for 1906-1918 and death certificates for 1906-1973 are available at the State Archives. Digital copies of the 1906-1915 birth certificates and the 1906-1971 death certificates may be found on Ancestry.com. Pennsylvania residents can access these records, free of charge, through Ancestry.com Pennsylvania.



1906-1918 Birth Indices

1906-1973 Death Indices