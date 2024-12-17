Parameters of the Program
- Though the storage program is basically restricted to microfilm copies of records scheduled for permanent retention in the County and Municipal Records Schedules, the PHMC will consider storing other film based on their genealogical or historical value.
- Diazo and vesicular film copies cannot be accepted for storage since they do not meet standards for permanent records. Only wet processed silver halide film in roll form can be used as a security copy. Film in cartridges cannot be accepted. The PHMC reserves the right not to accept film unsuitable for storage.
- Legal custody of the film remains with the transferring office, and the transferring official has the right to withdraw the microfilm from the program at any time. There are costs associated with the removal of the film that will be the responsibility of the records official.
- Access to the film will be totally restricted in that only the transferring office can authorize use of the film. No microfilm or copies of any kind will be made by the PHMC without written permission from the transferring office.
Responsibilities of the PHMC
- Store the security microfilm at the Pennsylvania State Archives in Harrisburg, PA.
- Verify the transfer of each roll upon arrival at the State Archives and return signed copies of the transfer forms to acknowledge their receipt.
- PHMC staff will verify that each roll is silver halide film suitable for permanent storage and will do random sampling to check film quality and condition.
- Should the PHMC find it necessary for any reason to terminate the Local Government Security Microfilm Storage Program, the PHMC will assume responsibility for returning the film to the transferring official.
Guidelines
Participating county, municipal, and judicial officials shall:
1. Pay a one-time handling and accessioning fee of $5.00 per roll to help cover the costs of the initial inspection and handling of the film. A limited number of reels may be sent each year, per county class. No annual storage fee will be assessed to transferring officials. limited number of reels may be sent each year, per county class:
- First and Second Class counties 1,000 reels
- Third and Fourth Class counties 500 reels
- Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Class counties 250 reels
2. Pay the costs for reference services such as the temporary return of microfilm to the official, the refiling of film, or the duplication of security and user copies at the storage site. PHMC staff will directly handle all reference requests. Fees are:
|
PA State Archives Pricing for Security Microfilm Storage
|
Service
|
Cost
|
Receiving & Storing Microfilm
|
$5.00
|
Retrieval of a single box of microfilm reels
|
$4.00
|
Retrieval of a single reel of microfilm
|
$4.00
|
Refile of a single box of microfilm reels
|
$4.00
|
Refile of a reel of microfilm
|
$4.00
|
Permanent withdrawal (per box of microfilm reels)
|
$1.00
|
Acid-free microfilm roll boxes (per box)
|
$2.00
|
Digitize (per reel, 5-reel limit)
|
$50.00
|
Shipping Fees (in addition to service and duplication fees)
|
via USPS
|
1-2 rolls
|
$3.00
|
3-8 rolls
|
$4.00
|
9-17 rolls
|
$6.00
|
18-26 rolls
|
$10.00
|
27-44 rolls
|
$12.00
|
45-74 rolls
|
$15.00
3. Properly box, label, and ship film, along with a records transfer list to the State Archives. Acid-free or plastic boxes, labels and shipping lists must conform to Program guidelines and permanency standards approved by the County and Local Government Records Committees. Acid free or plastic boxes must be supplied by the participating official.
4. Be responsible for paying the prevailing handling and accessioning fee should they wish to return withdrawn film to the program. The temporary removal of film for reference or duplication purposes does not constitute withdrawal from the program.
5. Be responsible for the cost of rectifying any technical problems found as a result of any periodic PHMC inspection of the microfilm.
Sources for Microfilm Boxes
Conservation Resources International, Inc.
5532 Port Royal Road
Springfield, VA 22151
(800) 634-6932
(703) 321-7730
The Hollinger Corporation
9401 Northeast Dr.
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
(800) 634-0491
University Products, Inc.
517 Main Street
Holyoke, MA 01041-0101
(800) 628-1912
Specifications for Microfilm Boxes
Boxes for 35 mm roll microfilm
- lignin-free
- minimum pH: 8.5
- approximate size: 3 3/4" x 1 9/16"
Boxes for 16 mm roll microfilm
- lignin-free
- minimum pH: 8.5
- approximate size: 3 3/4" x 3 3/4" x 3/4"