Steps to Nominate a Historical Marker

Read Guidelines for criteria Complete the pre-application form and email to ra-phmarkers@pa.gov by January 15 Complete the Significance and Documentation worksheet Submit draft application for preliminary feedback via PA-SHARE by February 15 Submit final application via PA-SHARE by April 1

Guidelines and forms are available on the Marker Forms & Guidance page.

Helpful Resources

Check out our video tutorials on YouTube:

Overview of PHMC Marker Program

New to Marker Program in 2025

Marker Nominations Module 1: What you need to know

Marker Nominations Module 2: Tips & Tricks for Successful Nomination

Marker Nominations Module 3: Using PA-SHARE

Marker Nominations Module 4: Evaluation Process

See the Marker Forms & Guidance page for more helpful information.

Criteria for Approval of State Historical Markers

The following criteria for approving state historical markers was adopted by Resolution of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) in September 2020.

A. The nomination is clear and organized and includes thorough documentation (with selected photocopies and bibliographies from reliable primary and secondary sources) and verification of the facts claimed.

B. The person, place, event, organization, or innovation to be marked had a significant impact on its times, and has statewide and/or national, rather than local or regional, historical significance. The significance of the subject, particularly for continuing events and organizations, must be historically established rather than of contemporary interest. PHMC recognizes that continuing scholarship may help validate the subject's impact on its times or its significance from a more recent historical perspective.

C. The subject to be marked has a substantial connection to Pennsylvania.

D. An Historical Marker cannot be approved for a living person. With the exception of Pennsylvania governors and U.S. presidents, subjects must have been deceased for a minimum of five (5) years. The significance of an individual's accomplishments must have had a measurable impact on history and sufficient time has elapsed to evaluate that impact based on credible documentation.

E. Nominations for geographical, topographical, or natural features may be referred to an appropriate federal, state, or local agency.

F. People, places, events, and innovations already marked with existing monuments or markers may receive less favorable consideration for an Historical Marker.

G. Nominated subjects reviewed and disapproved by the Commission three times in succession are not eligible for review panel consideration for a period of three years.

H. Governors of Pennsylvania are approved as the subject of an Historical Marker upon nomination (subject to the criterion in subsection D herein).

I. Historic sites or properties owned by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission are approved as the subject of an Historical Marker upon nomination.

J. Places listed on the National Register of Historic Places and/or recognized as National Historic Landmarks or United Nations World Heritage Sites may be considered for an Historical Marker. These places will not be summarily approved by PHMC for designation because the approval criteria for those designations are different. Nominations for these places are subject to all these Criteria.

K. Places of worship and cemeteries/burial places generally will not be approved unless the nomination demonstrates that the subject meets criteria in subsections B and J.

