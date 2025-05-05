Selection Process and Criteria
Residencies are awarded on a competitive basis. Applications will be evaluated by a committee of academic scholars from the Pennsylvania Historical Association, State Archives staff, and the State Library of Pennsylvania. The selection committee will be guided by the following criteria:
- the significance of the researched proposed;
- the clarity of the proposal;
- the quality of the work anticipated and the likelihood that the proposed project will be successfully completed;
- the relevance of the research topic to ongoing State Archives programs;
- the value of State Archives collections to the proposed research;
- plans for disseminating the results of the research to both the academic community and wider public.
Records at the State Archives may be consulted 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday through Friday
Microfilm research for Scholars in Residence is available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Original records research on Monday and Tuesday may be available on a case by case basis, but must be negotiated in advance with the State Archives.
Published works related to a scholar’s research may be consulted at the nearby State Library of Pennsylvania, open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:00am to 6:00pm.
Application Materials
To apply for the program please read, complete and submit the following:
- Letter of Instruction (PDF)
- Application Form (PDF)
- Letter of Recommendation Form (PDF)
- Frequently Asked Questions (PDF)
Conditions of Award
Scholars are expected to be engaged in full-time research and study at the State Archives and State Library facilities during their tenure. They will also be required to produce the following products: An annotated bibliography/final report describing the State Archives collections consulted during residency that can be used by the State Archives to update finding aids and various websites; a feedback survey regarding the SIR experience; and at least one of the following three products to be negotiated between the scholar and the Pennsylvania Historical Association: 1. Journal article or highlight, 2. Website update, or 3. Conference paper. Award recipients will be required to sign a contract specifying the terms of their residency.
Timeline
3/1/26 - Deadline for applications
4/4/26 - Selections made
5/1/26 - Contract negotiation ends
6/1/26 - Research visits begin
9/30/26 - Research visits end
10/15/26 - Researcher bibliography/reports due to the State Archives
TBD - Researcher product due to Pennsylvania Historical Association
Eligibility
The Scholars in Residence Program is open to all who are currently engaged in or who plan to conduct research on Pennsylvania history, including academic scholars, public sector professionals in history-related disciplines, independent scholars, graduate students, writers, filmmakers, and educators. The Commission does not discriminate based on sex, race, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin, or disability. Individuals with disabilities who require assistance or accommodation to participate in the program should contact the Pennsylvania TDD relay service at (800) 654-5984 to discuss their needs or send an email to the Scholars in Residence Program at RA-PHMCScholars@pa.gov .
All application material should be sent via e-mail to: RA-PHMCScholars@pa.gov .
Rich Saylor
Scholars in Residence Program Administrator
1681 N. Sixth Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
717-705-5785
Email: RA-PHMCScholars@pa.gov
The Pennsylvania State Archives Scholars in Residence Program is made possible by the generous financial support of The Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation ( PAHeritage.org) and the Pennsylvania Historical Association (PA-History.org).