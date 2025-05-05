Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Archives

    Pennsylvania State Archives Scholars in Residence Program

    The Scholars in Residence Program supports short-term, full-time research and study in collections maintained by the Pennsylvania State Archives.

    The Scholars in Residence Program has a four-fold purpose: 

    • to promote the interpretation of Pennsylvania history;
    • to encourage research that draws upon the Pennsylvania State Archives' collections;
    • to promote the dissemination of research findings to both the professional community of scholars and the public; and
    • to develop collegial relationships between scholars and Archives' staff. 

    Stipends are awarded for a period of up to four consecutive weeks at the rate of $800 per week. Residencies may begin June 1, 2026 and must be completed by September 30, 2026.

     

    Proposals that address the State Archives’ interest in public policy, as well as those that focus on social history, the American Revolutionary War Era, the history of people underrepresented in the state’s historical record, including but not limited to minorities and women, are encouraged.



    Applicants are encouraged to identify relevant State Archives collections, assess their availability and accessibility, and discuss their research agenda with appropriate staff prior to submitting a proposal. 

     

    Because the Commission is interested in making history meaningful and accessible to diverse audiences, applicants are encouraged to develop clear plans for sharing the results of their research with both the professional community and the public at large. Research that is likely to result in widespread dissemination through non-specialized publications, films, exhibitions, and other means is welcome, as is research with implications for the development and evaluation of public policy.

     

    Scholars in Residence Ian Gavigan

    Selection Process and Criteria

    Residencies are awarded on a competitive basis. Applications will be evaluated by a committee of academic scholars from the Pennsylvania Historical Association, State Archives staff, and the State Library of Pennsylvania. The selection committee will be guided by the following criteria:

    1. the significance of the researched proposed; 
    2. the clarity of the proposal;
    3. the quality of the work anticipated and the likelihood that the proposed project will be successfully completed;
    4. the relevance of the research topic to ongoing State Archives programs;
    5. the value of State Archives collections to the proposed research;
    6. plans for disseminating the results of the research to both the academic community and wider public.

    Records at the State Archives may be consulted 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday through Friday

    Microfilm research for Scholars in Residence is available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

    Original records research on Monday and Tuesday may be available on a case by case basis, but must be negotiated in advance with the State Archives.

     

    Published works related to a scholar’s research may be consulted at the nearby State Library of Pennsylvania, open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

     

    Application Materials

    To apply for the program please read, complete and submit the following:

    Letter of Instruction  (PDF)

    Application Form  (PDF)

    Letter of Recommendation Form  (PDF)

    - Frequently Asked Questions  (PDF)

    Conditions of Award

    Scholars are expected to be engaged in full-time research and study at the State Archives and State Library facilities during their tenure. They will also be required to produce the following products:  An annotated bibliography/final report describing the State Archives collections consulted during residency that can be used by the State Archives to update finding aids and various websites; a feedback survey regarding the SIR experience; and at least one of the following three products to be negotiated between the scholar and the Pennsylvania Historical Association: 1. Journal article or highlight, 2. Website update, or 3. Conference paper. Award recipients will be required to sign a contract specifying the terms of their residency.

    Timeline

    3/1/26 - Deadline for applications
    4/4/26 - Selections made
    5/1/26 - Contract negotiation ends
    6/1/26 - Research visits begin
    9/30/26 - Research visits end
    10/15/26 - Researcher bibliography/reports due to the State Archives
    TBD - Researcher product due to Pennsylvania Historical Association

    Eligibility  

    The Scholars in Residence Program is open to all who are currently engaged in or who plan to conduct research on Pennsylvania history, including academic scholars, public sector professionals in history-related disciplines, independent scholars, graduate students, writers, filmmakers, and educators. The Commission does not discriminate based on sex, race, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin, or disability. Individuals with disabilities who require assistance or accommodation to participate in the program should contact the Pennsylvania TDD relay service at (800) 654-5984 to discuss their needs or send an email to the Scholars in Residence Program at RA-PHMCScholars@pa.gov .

    All application material should be sent via e-mail to:  RA-PHMCScholars@pa.gov .

     

    Rich Saylor
    Scholars in Residence Program Administrator
    1681 N. Sixth Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    717-705-5785
    Email:  RA-PHMCScholars@pa.gov  

    The Pennsylvania State Archives Scholars in Residence Program is made possible by the generous financial support of The Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation ( PAHeritage.org) and the Pennsylvania Historical Association (PA-History.org).

     