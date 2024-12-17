Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office

Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Incentive Tax Credit Program

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has released program guidelines, application forms and application submission dates for the new Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. General information on the program is available through the DCED.

Potential applicants are advised to review the program guidelines to understand the eligibility requirements, application process, review process, program limitations, and the procedure to reserve and claim tax credits.