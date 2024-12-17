How to Apply



Two government agencies, the PHMC serving as the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and the National Park Service (NPS), must review the project.

The owner submits the application form to PA SHPO using PA-SHARE.



The project is reviewed and passed on to the NPS for their review and comment and final certification decision. Application forms are available from the NPS website

The application is a three part process:

Part 1 - Evaluation of Significance

Part 1 documents the building as a certified historic structure and one that is eligible to receive the tax credit. Buildings that are individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places are automatically designated as "certified historic structures." If a building is located within a National Register Historic District, a Part 1 must be submitted.

Part 2 - Description of Rehabilitation

Part 2 explains the scope of the rehabilitation work and should be filed before work begins. The Part 2 must provide drawings to show the existing conditions and the proposed rehabilitation work and any new additions or new construction. All projects are reviewed and evaluated in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.

Part 3 - Request for Certification of Completed Work

Part 3 documents the completed work and is proof (for the IRS) that the rehabilitation is "certified."

The application is substantiated by "before" and "after" photographs and plans. The SHPO provides ongoing technical assistance throughout the application process and encourages early communication with our office.