Application Instructions

Important things all applicants need to know about FFY2025 CLG Project Grants

1. Application deadline is FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2026 at 4:00PM

2. Review and understand the FY2025 CLG Project Grant Guidelines & Instructions.

3. CLGs must sign and return a Master CLG Grant Contract prior to or in conjunction with this grant application. If you are not sure if your community has signed this contract, or need a new copy, please reach out to Elizabeth Rairigh at erairigh@pa.gov.

4. All applications must be prepared on DCED's Electronic Single Application for Assistance

5. Applicants are required to consult with their region’s Community Preservation Coordinator about their application by DECEMBER 1, 2025

6. The maximum grant award is $25,000.

