Apply for a Cultural and Historical Support Grant

Application Process

All PHMC grant program applications utilize the Commonwealth’s Electronic Single Application for Assistance system. Your organization may need to register as a first time user for a Keystone Login .

Once you register and login to the new system, the easiest way to begin a new PHMC Cultural and Historical Support grant application is to:

Create a Project Name such as “My PHMC museum support grant”

Select “YES” for “help selecting your program”

Click “Create a new application”

Select “PHMC” under the Agencies heading and click SEARCH

Click “Apply” next to the Cultural and Historical Support Grant program

Applicants are not required to mail a hard copy of the application and supporting documents.

For technical assistance with the Electronic Single Application for Assistance system, please contact the Enterprise eGrants Customer Service Center at: 1 (833) 448-0647 or egrantshelp@pa.gov.