    Pennsylvania State Archives

    Ancestry Pennsylvania

    The Pennsylvania State Archives has a partnership with Ancestry.com to digitize family history records - such as birth, death and military records - and make them available online. 

    Access Your Records
    Ancestry PA at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

    About free access to Ancestry Pennsylvania

    In order to access your records, all you’ll need is to enter your zipcode below, and you’ll receive a link to the Ancestry.com Pennsylvania search page.


    Creating a Free Acount

    Use the search page to enter:

    • Name
    • Birth year
    • Location

    Results from the Pennsylvania State Archives will appear.

    Select a document. Create a free account by entering your name and email. You can opt out of extra emails. Ancestry.com will then send you a username and password. Sign in to access records from the Pennsylvania page. Free access is limited to Pennsylvania records, not the full Ancestry database.

    What if I already have an Ancestry.com account?

    All the records made available through the Ancestry.com Pennsylvania partnership are included in your Ancestry.com subscription. Your search results will include all of the records available on Ancestry.com.

     

    Contact

    If the zip code verification is not working, please send the following information to the PHMC web administrator:

    • Exact browser name and version number. [Example: Google Chrome, Version 40.0.2214.115 (64-bit)]

    • Exact operating system and version number. [Example: Mac OS X, Version 10.10.2]

    • A screenshot of the error message you receive on the zip code verification page.


     