    Pennsylvania Higher Educational Facilities Authority

    File a Pennsylvania Higher Educational Facilities Authority Right-to-Know Request

    All U.S. citizens have the right to request public records. You can submit a request for records in writing using the Pennsylvania Higher Educational Facilities Authority right-to-know request form.

    Download request form

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Higher Educational Facilities Authority has an agency open records officer who will respond to Right-to-Know Law (RTKL) Requests.

    Contact the Agency Open Records Officer

    Once you complete the right-to-know request form, send the form to the Open Records Officer, Jennifer Sheffield. This contact information is for right-to-know requests only. Please do not submit general inquiries to this contact.

    Mail

    Jennifer Sheffield
    Pennsylvania Higher Educational Facilities Authority
    400 North Street, FL6
    Harrisburg, PA 17120