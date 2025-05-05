Overview
The Pennsylvania Higher Educational Facilities Authority has an agency open records officer who will respond to Right-to-Know Law (RTKL) Requests.
Contact the Agency Open Records Officer
Once you complete the right-to-know request form, send the form to the Open Records Officer, Jennifer Sheffield. This contact information is for right-to-know requests only. Please do not submit general inquiries to this contact.
Jennifer Sheffield
Pennsylvania Higher Educational Facilities Authority
400 North Street, FL6
Harrisburg, PA 17120