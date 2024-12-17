Subscribe to Pennsylvania Game News

Subscription Plans
- 1 Year = $20.00
- 2 Year = $35.00
- 3 Year = $50.00
Can be purchased online or at any PGC office.
All customers will need to have a Huntfishpa account to get a Game News subscription.
- Existing Huntfishpa customers can login with their CID or username.
- New Huntfishpa customers can create an account.
- When asked 'Do you need the ability to purchase Hunting or Fishing Licenses?' select No. Then a limited Huntfishpa account will be created that will not require a SSN or DL.
- Limited Huntfishpa accounts can be used to purchase subscriptions and merchandise.
- Renewal customers will need their new Huntfishpa subscription number.
- The old subscription will not work.
- The new subscription number will be found on the Game News magazine or can contact PGC for the number.
- To subscribe by phone please call 1-833-742-1895
- Gift subscriptions also available.
View Past Issues
You can view past issues of Game News at www.penngamenews.com. The first article of current issues is available for anyone to view. Subscribers can view entire issues online. Anyone can view issues one year and older.