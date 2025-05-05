Sign up for Prescribed Fire Alerts

A prescribed fire, or prescribed burn, is an organized, coordinated effort that works to apply fire at the right place, at the right time, and at the right intensity to improve the health and resilience of forests, grasslands and shrublands. A prescribed fire is very different from a wildfire because it is planned months, sometimes even years, in advance. The burns are conducted under precise weather conditions (i.e., the prescription) by trained crews. Wildfires on the other hand, are unplanned fires that occur during extreme conditions, which can pose threats to public safety and cause damage to natural resources.Who conducts burns on State Game Lands?

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is responsible for prescribed fires conducted on State Game Lands and lands enrolled in the Hunter Access Program. The agency employs more than 200 habitat management staff, which includes foresters and land managers, many of whom participate on burn crews as one of their many duties. The Game Commission often partners with organizations like the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, The Nature Conservancy, Letterkenny Army Depot, and Fort Indiantown Gap, among others, which allows more burns to be accomplished across all lands.