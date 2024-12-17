Sign up for a Junior Pheasant Hunt

2024 Junior Pheasant Hunt Program

Junior Pheasant Hunt Season - Statewide, Oct. 12-19, 2024.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission supplies over 15,000 pheasants for the junior pheasant hunt season every year. Pennsylvania's 2024-25 junior pheasant hunt season is open from Oct. 12-19 (2 daily, 6 in possession). This special season is open to junior hunters and all mentored hunters (regardless of age). A FREE Junior Pheasant Hunting Permit (available online and at license vendors) is required to participate in the pheasant season for all junior hunters.

Stocking locations for Pennsylvania's junior pheasant hunt season can be found HERE. ​