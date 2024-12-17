Sign up for a Junior Pheasant Hunt

Organized Junior Pheasant Hunts
2024 Junior Pheasant Hunt Program
Junior Pheasant Hunt Season - Statewide, Oct. 12-19, 2024.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission supplies over 15,000 pheasants for the junior pheasant hunt season every year. Pennsylvania's 2024-25 junior pheasant hunt season is open from Oct. 12-19 (2 daily, 6 in possession). This special season is open to junior hunters and all mentored hunters (regardless of age). A FREE Junior Pheasant Hunting Permit (available online and at license vendors) is required to participate in the pheasant season for all junior hunters.
Stocking locations for Pennsylvania's junior pheasant hunt season can be found HERE.
Junior Pheasant Hunts are designed to provide youth with a unique opportunity to gain experience hunting. Every year, the Pennsylvania Game Commission works with sportsmen's groups across the state to sponsor and organize instructional pheasant hunts for youth. The Pennsylvania Game Commission helps support these hunts by stocking roughly 15,000 pheasants specifically for these hunts.
All hunters participating in the Junior Pheasant Hunt must be 16 years of age and younger and need to obtain one of the two following permit or license options. The first option to participate is to obtain a junior hunting license in which can be obtained after successfully completing a Hunter-Trapper Education course. The Hunter-Trapper Education course may be completed online or in person. A FREE Junior Pheasant Hunting Permit (available online at huntfish.pa.gov and at license vendors) is required to participate in the pheasant season for all junior hunters. The second option to participate is to obtain a mentored hunting permit, given that the hunter and mentor abide by all regulations included within the Pennsylvania Game Commission Hunting and Trapping Digest regarding mentored hunting. A summary of laws and regulations can be found in the most recent Hunting and Trapping Digest.
Interested participants can register for junior pheasant hunts by clicking here. Sportsmen's clubs hosting events are kindly asked to promote and require participants to register for events through this webpage.
To host a junior pheasant hunt at your local sportsman's club, please read the junior pheasant hunt application packet and submit the application forms to mentoredhunting@pa.gov. If you have any issues or questions, please give us a call at 717-787-7015.
- Junior hunters and mentored permit holders under 17 need a FREE permit.
- Pheasant hunting is open statewide during the Junior hunt: Oct. 12-19, 2024.
- Junior Pheasant Hunting stocking locations can be found here.
- Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs (2 daily, 6 possession).
- There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except as authorized by executive order.