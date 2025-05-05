Sign up for a Junior Pheasant Hunt

All hunters participating in the Junior Pheasant Hunt must be 16 years of age and younger and need to obtain one of the two following permit or license options. The first option to participate is to obtain a junior hunting license in which can be obtained after successfully completing a Hunter-Trapper Education course. The Hunter-Trapper Education course may be completed online or in person. A FREE Junior Pheasant Hunting Permit (available online at huntfish.pa.gov​ and at license vendors) is required to participate in the pheasant season for all junior hunters. The second option to participate is to obtain a mentored hunting permit, given that the hunter and mentor abide by all regulations included within the Pennsylvania Game Commission Hunting and Trapping Digest regarding mentored hunting. A summary of laws and regulations can be found in the most recent Hunting and Trapping Digest. ​