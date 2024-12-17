Schedule a Lesson with the Pennsylvania Game Commission

Bring conservation and wildlife science to life by giving students the opportunity to interact with someone in the field. Game Commission educators can join in person or in a virtual classroom and share lessons, "hands on" activities and their experience working to protect species and habitats in Pennsylvania.

Topics offered include Pennsylvania birds, mammals, wildlife science, and conservation management and Game Commission educators can work with teachers to integrate a virtual lesson into a wildlife weekly lesson.

Virtual lessons are free to Pennsylvania educators, youth leaders, assisted living and retirement communities, and other groups.