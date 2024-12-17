Skip to main content

    Schedule a Lesson with the Pennsylvania Game Commission

    Bring conservation and wildlife science to your class today!

    Overview

    Bring conservation and wildlife science to life by giving students the opportunity to interact with someone in the field. Game Commission educators can join in person or in a virtual classroom and share lessons, "hands on" activities and their experience working to protect species and habitats in Pennsylvania.

    Topics offered include Pennsylvania birds, mammals, wildlife science, and conservation management and Game Commission educators can work with teachers to integrate a virtual lesson into a wildlife weekly lesson. 

    Virtual lessons are free to Pennsylvania educators, youth leaders, assisted living and retirement communities, and other groups. 

    Wildlife on Wifi

    Lessons For All Grade Levels

    Find free standards-based lessons and online educator resources on Pennsylvania wildlife and more. 

    Our lessons come in a variety of formats. Most activities contain complete lessons plans along with all appropriate resources and worksheets.

    middlecreekoffice - 1

    Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area

    Middle Creek hosts an interactive visitor center, educational programs, seasonal wildlife driving tour, and over twenty miles of hiking trails.

    Self-Directed Curriculum at Middle Creek

