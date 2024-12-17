Report Wildlife Health Issues

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has made it easier than ever for the public to continue playing a critical role in wildlife health surveillance. The agency's Wildlife Health Survey enables the public to easily report observations of wildlife health issues occurring within the Commonwealth. Any wild birds or mammals that appear abnormal, injured, sick, or are found dead should be reported. Remember to always remain at a safe distance when observing wildlife and do not handle wildlife unless you are hunting, trapping, or authorized to do so.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD.