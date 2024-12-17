Report a Harvest

Reporting Deer and Turkey

Deer and turkey harvests must be reported within 10 days (five days for turkeys or deer taken by mentored hunters, or persons required to make a homemade tag).

Reporting Black Bear

Bear Harvests should be reported to check stations.

A successful bear hunter must, within 24 hours, take the animal, along with his or her hunting license and bear license, to a Game Commission check station. Bears should be field dressed before being brought to a check station.

Bear check stations are open on each day of the regular firearms bear season, and on select days of the extended seasons. Hunters harvesting bears anywhere during the statewide archery bear season, or during any early season should contact the appropriate region office for instructions to have the animals checked.

Hunters with bears to be checked after check stations close should contact the appropriate region office.

Reporting Elk

Elk Harvests should be reported to check stations.

A successful elk hunter must, within 24 hours, take the animal, along with his or her hunting license and elk license, to the Game Commission's elk check station located at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette. The GPS coordinates are 41.3231 N and 78.3695 W. Check station hours are Monday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Reporting Snow Goose

Report online at HuntFishPA or by calling 1-800-838-4431 and following the prompts. Exact dates for reporting vary annually and are roughly January through May.

Reporting Bobcat or Fisher

A permitted person taking a bobcat or fisher shall report the harvest within 48 hours.

Online at HuntFishPA

By phone. Call 1-800-838-4431 and follow the prompts.

By calling the nearest region office.

Reporting Otter