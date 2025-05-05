How to Report a Harvest
- Online at HuntFishPA
- By phone. Call 1-800-838-4431 and follow the prompts. Please note that due to increased call volume, you may experience delays when reporting through this option.
- By Mail. Be sure to read report cards thoroughly before filling out. Use one report card per animal harvested. Use the harvest report card contained in the Hunting & Trapping Digest received with your license purchase OR print one (PDF), fill it out with the correct information, put it in a properly-addressed envelope with a stamp, and drop it off at any post office. Mail to: Attn Harvest Reports; PA Game Commission; 2001 Elmerton Ave.; Harrisburg PA 17110-9851.
Reporting is Mandatory Regardless of Harvest for
DMAP (Deer Management Assistance Permits) - whether or not you have harvested a deer, report within 10 days of the last possible date of harvest.
Second Spring Turkey licenses - whether or not you have harvested a turkey, report within 10 days of the last possible date of harvest.
Reporting Deer and Turkey
Deer and turkey harvests must be reported within 10 days (five days for turkeys or deer taken by mentored hunters, or persons required to make a homemade tag).
Reporting Black Bear
- Bear Harvests should be reported to check stations.
A successful bear hunter must, within 24 hours, take the animal, along with his or her hunting license and bear license, to a Game Commission check station. Bears should be field dressed before being brought to a check station.
Bear check stations are open on each day of the regular firearms bear season, and on select days of the extended seasons. Hunters harvesting bears anywhere during the statewide archery bear season, or during any early season should contact the appropriate region office for instructions to have the animals checked.
Hunters with bears to be checked after check stations close should contact the appropriate region office.
Reporting Elk
- Elk Harvests should be reported to check stations.
A successful elk hunter must, within 24 hours, take the animal, along with his or her hunting license and elk license, to the Game Commission's elk check station located at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette. The GPS coordinates are 41.3231 N and 78.3695 W. Check station hours are Monday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Reporting Snow Goose
Report online at HuntFishPA or by calling 1-800-838-4431 and following the prompts. Exact dates for reporting vary annually and are roughly January through May.
Reporting Bobcat, Fisher, or River Otter
A permitted person taking a bobcat, fisher or otter shall report the harvest within 48 hours.
- Online at HuntFishPA
- By phone. Call 1-800-838-4431 and follow the prompts.
- By calling the nearest region office.