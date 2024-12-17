Apply for a Hunter Safety Course

Skip to main content

    All first-time hunters and trappers must complete Basic Hunter-Trapper Education before they can purchase a PA hunting or trapping license.

     

    Individuals may complete the Pennsylvania Basic Hunter-Trapper Education course either by attending an in-person course or by completing an online course. Pennsylvania will accept hunter education certification obtained from other states, and other states will accept Pennsylvania's Hunter-Trapper Education certification as it pertains to firearm hunting. Although Pennsylvania's Basic Hunter-Trapper Education course discusses archery and trapping, completion of this course may not be accepted in states that require an archery (bowhunter) specific or trapper specific certification.

    In order to receive a Pennsylvania Basic Hunter-Trapper Education certificate, students must successfully pass a multiple choice/true-false exam with a score of 80% or higher. Curriculum for both the in-person course and the online courses covers ethics and responsible hunting behavior, basic firearm safety, basic shooting skills, wildlife conservation and management, basic firearm and archery hunting techniques, outdoor preparedness and fur-taking basics. The in-person course is offered free of charge. Some online courses are fee-based.

    Learn more about the Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education Programs by visiting our story map guide.

