Apply for a Hunter Safety Course

Overview
Individuals may complete the Pennsylvania Basic Hunter-Trapper Education course either by attending an in-person course or by completing an online course. Pennsylvania will accept hunter education certification obtained from other states, and other states will accept Pennsylvania's Hunter-Trapper Education certification as it pertains to firearm hunting. Although Pennsylvania's Basic Hunter-Trapper Education course discusses archery and trapping, completion of this course may not be accepted in states that require an archery (bowhunter) specific or trapper specific certification.
Basic Hunter-Trapper Education
In order to receive a Pennsylvania Basic Hunter-Trapper Education certificate, students must successfully pass a multiple choice/true-false exam with a score of 80% or higher. Curriculum for both the in-person course and the online courses covers ethics and responsible hunting behavior, basic firearm safety, basic shooting skills, wildlife conservation and management, basic firearm and archery hunting techniques, outdoor preparedness and fur-taking basics. The in-person course is offered free of charge. Some online courses are fee-based.
Basic Hunter-Trapper Education In-person Course The Basic Hunter-Trapper Education In-Person Course is offered free of charge to anyone age 11 and older. Please note - Some independent study is required prior to attending the course. Students will need to prepare by reading Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 in the Today's Hunter and Trapper in Pennsylvania student manual . To request a copy of the Today's Hunter and Trapper student manual by mail, please contact the PGC Hunter-Trapper Education and Outreach Division at: pgchuntereducation@pa.gov
Basic Hunter-Trapper Education Online INTERACTIVE Course This interactive online version of the Basic Hunter-Trapper Education Course is offered to Pennsylvania residents, age 11 and older. Younger students may find this International Hunter Education Association approved interactive format more conducive to their learning style. The fee for this course is $49.95
Basic Hunter-Trapper Education Online Course You must be a Pennsylvania resident age 16 or older to take this Basic Hunter-Trapper Education Online Course. Students who successfully complete this course, which includes an exam, will be able to print a temporary Hunter Education Certificate. A permanent certificate will be mailed to the student. The fee for this course is $34.95
NRA Hunter Education This NRA Hunter Education course is offered to Pennsylvania residents, age 11 and older. This online course is free of charge.