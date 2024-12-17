Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Game Commission

    Purchase Seedlings and Wood Products from Howard Nursery

    A selection of bare-root seedlings, raised at the nursery for wildlife food and cover, changes from year to year due to available seed, seedling germination, or growing conditions. Wildlife homes handcrafted in Centre County at the nursery for blue birds, bats, flying squirrels, barred owls, wood ducks, and bees. 

    Howard Nursery

    197 Nursery Road
    Howard, PA 16841
    Phone: (814) 355-4434
    Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:00am - 3:30pm​

    Public Seedling Sale cancelled for 2024-25

    After committing seedling inventory to Game Commission projects, the Hunter Access Cooperator program and the Seedlings for Schools program, there is not enough surplus of seedlings to sell to the public. Surplus seedling sales are anticipated to resume in January 2026.

    Seedlings for Schools 2024-25

    Seedlings for Schools orders will be accepted beginning Monday, February 3, 2025 ​

    Howard Nursery

    Seedling​s For Schools Program

    Seedlings for Schools is a partnership program of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery and the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation

