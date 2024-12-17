Purchase Seedlings and Wood Products from Howard Nursery

Howard Nursery
197 Nursery Road
Howard, PA 16841
Phone: (814) 355-4434
Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:00am - 3:30pm
Public Seedling Sale cancelled for 2024-25
After committing seedling inventory to Game Commission projects, the Hunter Access Cooperator program and the Seedlings for Schools program, there is not enough surplus of seedlings to sell to the public. Surplus seedling sales are anticipated to resume in January 2026.
Seedlings for Schools 2024-25
Seedlings for Schools orders will be accepted beginning Monday, February 3, 2025