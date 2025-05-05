Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Game Commission

    Purchase Seedlings and Wood Products from Howard Nursery

    A selection of bare-root seedlings, raised at the nursery for wildlife food and cover, changes from year to year due to available seed, seedling germination, or growing conditions. Wildlife homes handcrafted in Centre County at the nursery for blue birds, bats, flying squirrels, barred owls, wood ducks, and bees. 

    2026 Wildlife Homes Order Form

    Howard Nursery

    197 Nursery Road
    Howard, PA 16841
    Phone: (814) 355-4434
    Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:00am - 3:30pm​

    Public Seedling Sale cancelled for 2025-26

    There is not enough surplus of seedlings to sell to the public after committing seedling inventory to Game Commission projects, the Hunter Access Cooperator program and the Seedlings for Schools program.  Surplus seedling sales may resume in January 2027.

    Seedlings for Schools 2025-26

    The order period for the 2025-26 Seedlings for Schools Program will begin February 2, 2026

    Howard Nursery

    Seedling​s For Schools Program

    Seedlings for Schools is a partnership program of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery and the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation

