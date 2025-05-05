Purchase Seedlings and Wood Products from Howard Nursery

Howard Nursery
197 Nursery Road
Howard, PA 16841
Phone: (814) 355-4434
Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:00am - 3:30pm
Public Seedling Sale cancelled for 2025-26
There is not enough surplus of seedlings to sell to the public after committing seedling inventory to Game Commission projects, the Hunter Access Cooperator program and the Seedlings for Schools program. Surplus seedling sales may resume in January 2027.
Seedlings for Schools 2025-26
The order period for the 2025-26 Seedlings for Schools Program will begin February 2, 2026