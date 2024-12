PGC Merchandise

The 2025 Pennsylvania Wildlife Calendar is now available along with other Game Commission merchandise including patches, pewter pins and books such as the newly released 2024 Big Game Records book. Merchandise can be ordered through HuntFishPA​.



To order merchandise online, existing customers – anyone who has previously purchased a Pennsylvania hunting or fishing license - must log in to their account by clicking the Log In To My Account button on the homepage, or new customers must create a new account by clicking the Create New Account button on the homepage.

Merchandise orders can also be placed through phone by calling our office.