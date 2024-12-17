Purchase a Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) Permit

DMAP permits become available to hunters during the third round of antlerless license sales (second Monday of August).

Hunters can get up to two to four DMAP harvest permits per unit. If the landowner provides coupons to hunters, a hunter can purchase up to four permits. Otherwise, a hunter can purchase up to two permits. DMAP harvest permits must be purchased from a license-issuing agent or through www.huntfish.pa.gov. A DMAP harvest permit costs $10.97 for a resident, $35.97 for a nonresident. Each DMAP harvest permit is good for taking one antlerless deer on the property for which the DMAP harvest permit was issued.