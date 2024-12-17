Purchase a Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) Permit

Purchasing Deer Management Assistance Program Permits ( DMAP )
DMAP permits become available to hunters during the third round of antlerless license sales (second Monday of August).
Hunters can get up to two to four DMAP harvest permits per unit. If the landowner provides coupons to hunters, a hunter can purchase up to four permits. Otherwise, a hunter can purchase up to two permits. DMAP harvest permits must be purchased from a license-issuing agent or through www.huntfish.pa.gov. A DMAP harvest permit costs $10.97 for a resident, $35.97 for a nonresident. Each DMAP harvest permit is good for taking one antlerless deer on the property for which the DMAP harvest permit was issued.
Hunters can get DMAP harvest permits two ways
- First, if a hunter receives a coupon from a landowner, the hunter will take the coupon to any license-issuing agent (or visit www.huntfish.pa.gov) to purchase a DMAP harvest permit. In this situation, a hunter can purchase up to four DMAP permits.
- Second, to obtain a DMAP harvest permit for properties where landowners choose not to hand out coupons, hunters can go to any license-issuing agent (or www.huntfish.pa.gov) to purchase a DMAP harvest permit. Hunters utilizing this second option will need to contact the landowner (or the Game Commission's website) to get the DMAP unit number for the area they want to hunt. In this situation, a hunter can purchase up to two DMAP permits.
CWD DMAP Units: Permits in these units are being offered to increase CWD samples and reduce the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). To learn more, please visit the CWD page.
Hunters must report whether or not they harvest a deer: All DMAP antlerless deer permit holders are required to file a harvest, regardless of whether they kill a deer. To report your DMAP harvest or no harvest, visit www.huntfish.pa.gov.
Hunters are responsible for acquiring the landowner information needed to participate in the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP). Neither the Game Commission, nor license-issuing agents, can provide additional landowner information other than the details available in the Participating Landowners Section.
Information for Landowners
DMAP provides an additional means for landowners to manage deer to meet their land-use goals. It also provides additional opportunities to the hunters who participate in the program.
Public landowners, political subdivisions, government agencies, defined hunting clubs, and private landowners or lessees, where no fee is charged for hunting, are eligible to enroll in DMAP. Qualified landowners are issued DMAP coupons at a standard rate of one coupon for every five acres of cultivated land, or one coupon for every 50 acres of non-cultivated land. Landowners requesting more than the standard rate of permits or with fewer than 5 acres of cultivated land or fewer than 50 acres of non-cultivated land can enroll by answering additional questions on the application. Landowners enrolled in DMAP are responsible for providing hunters with information about DMAP harvest permits for their property.
Landowner Applications
The 2024 application period is now closed. Applications for the 2025 season will open in March 2025, with a submission deadline of July 1, 2025.